Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hosts a competition teaser video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    03.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Teaser video for Aircraft Maintenance competition. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875611
    VIRIN: 230307-F-XS544-1003
    Filename: DOD_109495810
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hosts a competition teaser video, by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Competition
    Ramstein
    86 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT