Teaser video for Aircraft Maintenance competition. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 10:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875610
|VIRIN:
|230307-F-XS544-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109495809
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hosts a competition teaser video, by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT