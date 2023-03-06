Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why Liberty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office candidly interviews service members, their families and veterans on the name redesignation from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty at the Throckmorton Library.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875607
    VIRIN: 230301-D-IV289-712
    Filename: DOD_109495787
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why Liberty, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT