Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Airborne Corps Innovation: Saving Soldiers lives one IOTV at a time

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Casey Brumbach 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    While accomplishing the mission is among the top priorities in the U.S. Army, the importance of keeping the Soldiers safe in the midst of dangerous situations cannot be understated.
    Between 2003 and 2005, 3% of the casualties during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom were the result of drowning.
    Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Laspe, First Sergeant of the 511th Engineer Dive Detachment, discovered a potential cause and solution to prevent some of these casualties.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 09:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875605
    VIRIN: 230301-A-OY138-385
    Filename: DOD_109495746
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Airborne Corps Innovation: Saving Soldiers lives one IOTV at a time, by SPC Casey Brumbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dive
    IOTV
    Drowning
    Solution
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT