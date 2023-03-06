18th Airborne Corps Innovation: Saving Soldiers lives one IOTV at a time

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



While accomplishing the mission is among the top priorities in the U.S. Army, the importance of keeping the Soldiers safe in the midst of dangerous situations cannot be understated.

Between 2003 and 2005, 3% of the casualties during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom were the result of drowning.

Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Laspe, First Sergeant of the 511th Engineer Dive Detachment, discovered a potential cause and solution to prevent some of these casualties.