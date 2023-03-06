Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Aircraft Maintainer Competition

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hosts a competition with their maintainers to have there five winners go and compete in Atlanta. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875603
    VIRIN: 230307-F-XS544-1001
    Filename: DOD_109495717
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Competition
    Ramstein
    86 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

