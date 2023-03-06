Patient Portal: Scheduling Adolescent COVID Vaccination

Watch this video for step-by-step instructions on how to schedule an adolescent COVID vaccination.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 08:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875597
|VIRIN:
|230308-D-MT464-1919
|Filename:
|DOD_109495598
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
