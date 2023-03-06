AFN Incirlik In Focus: Major General Klein visits Incirlik

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875571" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, commander of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, visited the 728th Air Mobility Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 25, 2023. General Klein toured Incirlik as part of a unit immersion with the 521st Air Mobility Wing’s units throughout Europe to see how they are advancing Rapid Global Mobility to become the next generation air mobility operations wing. The visit also comes in the midst of the 728th AMS’s support for recovery and relief operations following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye Feb 6. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)