    AFN Incirlik In Focus: Major General Klein visits Incirlik

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, commander of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, visited the 728th Air Mobility Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 25, 2023. General Klein toured Incirlik as part of a unit immersion with the 521st Air Mobility Wing’s units throughout Europe to see how they are advancing Rapid Global Mobility to become the next generation air mobility operations wing. The visit also comes in the midst of the 728th AMS’s support for recovery and relief operations following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye Feb 6. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 06:56
    VIRIN: 230306-F-PJ020-1001
    This work, AFN Incirlik In Focus: Major General Klein visits Incirlik, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Expeditionary Center
    521st AMOW
    In Focus
    John Klein
    728 Air Mobility Squadron

