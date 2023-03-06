Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIRAIN Operations during exercise Cobra Gold 23

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.06.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Stephen Holland 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Marines with Sierra Battery, 1st Platoon, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Airmen with 353 Special Operations Wing participated in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion (HIRIN), rehearsal for exercise Cobra Gold 2023 on Aviation Center, Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2023. HIRIN provides a full rehearsal for all participants before final execution with live ammunition later in the week. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 02:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875570
    VIRIN: 230603-M-UL941-1001
    PIN: 7633
    Filename: DOD_109495162
    Length: 00:08:16
    Location: LOP BURI, TH 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIRAIN Operations during exercise Cobra Gold 23, by LCpl Stephen Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Air Operations
    Joint Operations
    HIRAIN
    Cobra Gold 23

