HIRAIN Operations during exercise Cobra Gold 23

U.S. Marines with Sierra Battery, 1st Platoon, 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Airmen with 353 Special Operations Wing participated in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion (HIRIN), rehearsal for exercise Cobra Gold 2023 on Aviation Center, Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2023. HIRIN provides a full rehearsal for all participants before final execution with live ammunition later in the week. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)
