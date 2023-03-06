South Bay, Fla. – Feb. 22, 2023 -- Groundbreaking ceremonies have been used for centuries to celebrate the start of a new venture and give thanks to those who blazed a trail and made it possible. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, and the South Florida Water Management District teamed with federal, state, and local officials along with stakeholders to break ground for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir, a major component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan that reconnects Lake Okeechobee water to the central Everglades.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2023 01:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875569
|VIRIN:
|230222-A-BO243-556
|Filename:
|DOD_109495133
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|SOUTH BAY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE breaks ground on massive Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE breaks ground on massive Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT