Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Infantry Division Soldiers talk about Cobra Gold 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    03.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Megan Roses 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 7th Infantry Division, talk about their experience while participating in the large-scale exercise Cobra Gold 2023 at the Artillery Center, Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2023. The Soldiers speak on their experience and excitement of operating and working alongside the Royal Thai Army. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Megan Roses)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 23:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875565
    VIRIN: 230303-M-JH926-1001
    Filename: DOD_109495007
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Infantry Division Soldiers talk about Cobra Gold 2023, by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Training
    Cobra Gold 2023
    CG23
    Joint Trianing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT