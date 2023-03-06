7th Infantry Division Soldiers talk about Cobra Gold 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with 7th Infantry Division, talk about their experience while participating in the large-scale exercise Cobra Gold 2023 at the Artillery Center, Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2023. The Soldiers speak on their experience and excitement of operating and working alongside the Royal Thai Army. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Megan Roses)