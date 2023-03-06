Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from fishing vessel 180 miles offshore Pensacola, Florida

    LA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoists crewmember from fishing vessel during medevac operation March 6, 2023, near Pensacola, Florida. Coast Guard Watchstanders received a report of a 70-foot fishing vessel Kim Nhi that was requesting a medevac for a crewmember reportedly experiencing a medical emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875564
    VIRIN: 230306-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109494870
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: LA, US

    TAGS

    Air Station New Orleans
    MH-60
    Coast Guard
    District 8

