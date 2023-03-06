Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond Firsts: Powering the Future Force

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    For the first time, all four of DoD’s 4-star female officers unite for a panel discussion followed by a portrait reveal of the first African American female general officer of the U.S. Air Force in celebration of Women’s History Month.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 20:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875561
    Filename: DOD_109494799
    Length: 01:43:02
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond Firsts: Powering the Future Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Beyond Firsts
    Powering the Future Force

