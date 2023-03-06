For the first time, all four of DoD’s 4-star female officers unite for a panel discussion followed by a portrait reveal of the first African American female general officer of the U.S. Air Force in celebration of Women’s History Month.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 20:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|875561
|Filename:
|DOD_109494799
|Length:
|01:43:02
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond Firsts: Powering the Future Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT