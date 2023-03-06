Camp Zama Veterinary Clinic hosts training for military working dog handlers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

Military working dog handlers from the 901st Military Police Detachment on Camp Zama and the Naval Air Facility Atsugi Security Department recently tested their knowledge on providing care for and evacuating their dog in case they get injured during a deployment.



The Camp Zama Veterinary Clinic hosted the training, known as K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care, or TC3.



Interview: SGT Madison Green, Animal Care Specialist, Camp Zama Veterinary Clinic



Narration:

During the training, each dog handler went through three stations. The first presented the scenario of their “dog”—a lifelike training dummy—being wounded in an explosive attack. The handlers had to provide proper medical treatment and prepare the dog for evacuation. Also at this station, the handlers were tested on applying a tourniquet and administering an IV drip.



The next station involved litter-carrying the dog safely to the final station: making a proper evacuation call in order to get a helicopter to the site.



Interview: PO2 Jon Siltman Dog Handler, Security Department, NAF Atsugi



Nearly a dozen Japanese veterinarians and nurses from local clinics were also at the training to observe and gain insight.



Interview: Dr. Kunihiko Terakado, Veterinarian, Local Animal Hospital

Seeing first-aid treatment like this in an outside environment like we did today is a very rare opportunity for us, so this was a great chance for us to learn.



Interview: MAJ Graciela Orantes, Veterinarian, Camp Zama Veterinary Clinic



Narration:

The K-9 TC3 training is a new program from the Camp Zama Veterinary Clinic, and they are planning for more training sessions in the future.



Interview: SGT Madison Green, Animal Care Specialist, Camp Zama Veterinary Clinic



Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.