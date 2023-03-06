Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired Army CSM shares story at Fort McCoy for suicide prevention awareness, Part IV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas E. Campbell shares his story March 3, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during a presentation at building 60 at the installation. Campbell served as a featured speaker for Fort McCoy's suicide prevention awareness in early March 2023. He discussed his personal story of surviving several combat deployments, feeling survivor guilt for the Soldiers and friends he lost in combat, and how he survived his plan to take his own life. The event was organized by Terry Rogalla, Fort McCoy's Suicide Prevention Program manager. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875543
    VIRIN: 230303-A-OK556-782
    Filename: DOD_109494466
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Army CSM shares story at Fort McCoy for suicide prevention awareness, Part IV, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    suicide prevention and awareness
    Soldier resiliency
    Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas E. Campbell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT