Green Beret Inducted Into Hall of Heroes

Medal of Honor recipient retired Army Col. Paris Davis is inducted into the Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at the Pentagon. Then-Capt. Paris distinguished himself while serving as the commander of Detachment A-321, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations near Bong Son, Vietnam, in 1965.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 17:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|875539
|Filename:
|DOD_109494452
|Length:
|00:50:14
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
