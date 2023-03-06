Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Beret Inducted Into Hall of Heroes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Medal of Honor recipient retired Army Col. Paris Davis is inducted into the Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at the Pentagon. Then-Capt. Paris distinguished himself while serving as the commander of Detachment A-321, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations near Bong Son, Vietnam, in 1965.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 17:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875539
    Filename: DOD_109494452
    Length: 00:50:14
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Beret Inducted Into Hall of Heroes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT