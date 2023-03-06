Green Beret Inducted Into Hall of Heroes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Medal of Honor recipient retired Army Col. Paris Davis is inducted into the Hall of Heroes during a ceremony at the Pentagon. Then-Capt. Paris distinguished himself while serving as the commander of Detachment A-321, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, during combat operations near Bong Son, Vietnam, in 1965.