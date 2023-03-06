Retired Army CSM shares story at Fort McCoy for suicide prevention awareness, Part II

Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas E. Campbell shares his story March 3, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during a presentation at building 60 at the installation. Campbell served as a featured speaker for Fort McCoy's suicide prevention awareness in early March 2023. He discussed his personal story of surviving several combat deployments, feeling survivor guilt for the Soldiers and friends he lost in combat, and how he survived his plan to take his own life. The event was organized by Terry Rogalla, Fort McCoy's Suicide Prevention Program manager. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
