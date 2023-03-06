326 FMSC Welcomed Home Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



326 FMSC Soldiers were welcomed home after an exceptional deployment where they were the primary theater-level advisors for all financial operations across Iraq, Syria, Israel, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Kuwait.

Their many achievements included executing four Jingle missions (transporting US currency to support theater cash operations and retrograding unserviceable bills), establishing a partnership with the National Bank of Kuwait, and successfully deploying the EagleCash One Card (a reloadable card to reduce need for cash on US installations).

They were instrumental in creating the first CENTCOM Theater Finance and Comptroller Soldier and NCO of the Year board, which evaluated and enhanced technical skills in five different areas for finance professionals. This was also in support of CENTCOM’s Strong Soldiers Strong Sergeants initiatives.

Brig. Gen. John M. Dreska, the Commanding General of the 311 ESC, offered words of wisdom to the Soldiers, encouraging them to continue serving their country. Colonel Meago Yuo-Tang, Director of 326 FMSC, and her team expressed gratitude for their family's unwavering support and shared their confidence in the future success of her unit.