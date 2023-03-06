Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    326 FMSC Welcomed Home Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    326 FMSC Soldiers were welcomed home after an exceptional deployment where they were the primary theater-level advisors for all financial operations across Iraq, Syria, Israel, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Kuwait.
    Their many achievements included executing four Jingle missions (transporting US currency to support theater cash operations and retrograding unserviceable bills), establishing a partnership with the National Bank of Kuwait, and successfully deploying the EagleCash One Card (a reloadable card to reduce need for cash on US installations).
    They were instrumental in creating the first CENTCOM Theater Finance and Comptroller Soldier and NCO of the Year board, which evaluated and enhanced technical skills in five different areas for finance professionals. This was also in support of CENTCOM’s Strong Soldiers Strong Sergeants initiatives.
    Brig. Gen. John M. Dreska, the Commanding General of the 311 ESC, offered words of wisdom to the Soldiers, encouraging them to continue serving their country. Colonel Meago Yuo-Tang, Director of 326 FMSC, and her team expressed gratitude for their family's unwavering support and shared their confidence in the future success of her unit.

