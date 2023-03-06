Spark Tank 2023, Where are they now?

Spark Tank 2023 took place at the Air and Space Force Association’s, or AFA, annual Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado on March 8, 2023. A part of the production was dedicated to honoring winners of the year's past, which included the 2022 champion, Project Arc Water from Senior Master Sgt. Brent Kenney, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.
Credit: Matthew Connelly, 52nd Fighter Wing Innovation & Process Improvement manager, US Air Force
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875518
|VIRIN:
|230306-O-GC712-257
|PIN:
|257
|Filename:
|DOD_109494111
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
