Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spark Tank 2023, Where are they now?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Spark Tank 2023 took place at the Air and Space Force Association’s, or AFA, annual Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado on March 8, 2023. A part of the production was dedicated to honoring winners of the year's past, which included the 2022 champion, Project Arc Water from Senior Master Sgt. Brent Kenney, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

    Credit: Matthew Connelly, 52nd Fighter Wing Innovation & Process Improvement manager, US Air Force

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875518
    VIRIN: 230306-O-GC712-257
    PIN: 257
    Filename: DOD_109494111
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afa
    Warfare Symposium
    Spark Tank 2023 afwerx
    arc water

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT