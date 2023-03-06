Spark Tank 2023, Where are they now?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spark Tank 2023 took place at the Air and Space Force Association’s, or AFA, annual Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado on March 8, 2023. A part of the production was dedicated to honoring winners of the year's past, which included the 2022 champion, Project Arc Water from Senior Master Sgt. Brent Kenney, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.



Credit: Matthew Connelly, 52nd Fighter Wing Innovation & Process Improvement manager, US Air Force