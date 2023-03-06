Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) participates in Operation Deep Freeze 2023

    ANTARCTICA

    02.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) performs ice breaking and several other missions in cooperation with Operation Deep Freeze 2023, Feb. 19, 2023. Operation Deep Freeze is one of the more challenging U.S. military peacetime missions due to the harsh environment in which it is conducted. The Polar Star's unique ice breaking capabilities enable the successful transit of crucial supplies to McMurdo Station. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875513
    VIRIN: 230219-G-SL960-0001
    Filename: DOD_109494061
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: AQ

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Polar Star
    Antarctic
    ODF
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCG PolarOps

