Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) performs ice breaking and several other missions in cooperation with Operation Deep Freeze 2023, Feb. 19, 2023. Operation Deep Freeze is one of the more challenging U.S. military peacetime missions due to the harsh environment in which it is conducted. The Polar Star's unique ice breaking capabilities enable the successful transit of crucial supplies to McMurdo Station. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875513
|VIRIN:
|230219-G-SL960-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109494061
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|AQ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) participates in Operation Deep Freeze 2023, by PO3 Aidan Cooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
