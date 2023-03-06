Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) participates in Operation Deep Freeze 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) performs ice breaking and several other missions in cooperation with Operation Deep Freeze 2023, Feb. 19, 2023. Operation Deep Freeze is one of the more challenging U.S. military peacetime missions due to the harsh environment in which it is conducted. The Polar Star's unique ice breaking capabilities enable the successful transit of crucial supplies to McMurdo Station. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)