A package of videos from the 2023 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force base, Arizona, March 4, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman William Finn)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875505
|VIRIN:
|230304-F-QO903-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109493902
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Heritage Flight 2023, by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
