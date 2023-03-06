Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (DoD CIO) John Sherman publicly announces the release of the 2023-2027 DoD Cyber Workforce Strategy. DoD CIO provides the programs, policies, tools, and resources that enable the Department to identify, recruit, develop, and retain an agile and effective cyber workforce that is the most capable and dominant force in the world (DoD CIO video by Erin Rohn, Andrew Grage and Corbin Stewart).
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 14:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875503
|VIRIN:
|221212-D-D0510-0010
|Filename:
|DOD_109493897
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (DoD CIO) John Sherman publicly announces the release of the 2023-2027 DoD Cyber Workforce Strategy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
