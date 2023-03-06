Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (DoD CIO) John Sherman publicly announces the release of the 2023-2027 DoD Cyber Workforce Strategy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    DoD CIO

    Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (DoD CIO) John Sherman publicly announces the release of the 2023-2027 DoD Cyber Workforce Strategy. DoD CIO provides the programs, policies, tools, and resources that enable the Department to identify, recruit, develop, and retain an agile and effective cyber workforce that is the most capable and dominant force in the world (DoD CIO video by Erin Rohn, Andrew Grage and Corbin Stewart).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875503
    VIRIN: 221212-D-D0510-0010
    Filename: DOD_109493897
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (DoD CIO) John Sherman publicly announces the release of the 2023-2027 DoD Cyber Workforce Strategy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    DoD CIO
    Cyber Workforce
    Innovation Workforce
    Cyber Workforce Strategy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT