    Rescue swimmer responded to four high-profile rescue in 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Hoefle, a rescue swimmer at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, tells his account of the four high-profile rescues he performed in 2022 at Air Station New Orleans in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, on March 6, 2023. Since Hoefle reported to Air Station New Orleans in the summer of 2022, he has responded to over 20 search and rescue cases. The four rescues that received national attention are the Morgan City Downed Helicopter, the Terrebonne Bay Downed Helicopter, the Thanksgiving Miracle, and a Rescue in Shark-infested Waters also known as Sharknado. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 14:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875502
    VIRIN: 230306-G-JO805-1001
    Filename: DOD_109493894
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    This work, Rescue swimmer responded to four high-profile rescue in 2022, by PO2 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    new orleans
    rescue swimmer
    passenger
    helicopter crash
    air station
    shark rescue
    carnival valor

