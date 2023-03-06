Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Hoefle, a rescue swimmer at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, tells his account of the four high-profile rescues he performed in 2022 at Air Station New Orleans in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, on March 6, 2023. Since Hoefle reported to Air Station New Orleans in the summer of 2022, he has responded to over 20 search and rescue cases. The four rescues that received national attention are the Morgan City Downed Helicopter, the Terrebonne Bay Downed Helicopter, the Thanksgiving Miracle, and a Rescue in Shark-infested Waters also known as Sharknado. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 14:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875502
|VIRIN:
|230306-G-JO805-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109493894
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rescue swimmer responded to four high-profile rescue in 2022, by PO2 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT