Rescue swimmer responded to four high-profile rescue in 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875502" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Hoefle, a rescue swimmer at Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, tells his account of the four high-profile rescues he performed in 2022 at Air Station New Orleans in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, on March 6, 2023. Since Hoefle reported to Air Station New Orleans in the summer of 2022, he has responded to over 20 search and rescue cases. The four rescues that received national attention are the Morgan City Downed Helicopter, the Terrebonne Bay Downed Helicopter, the Thanksgiving Miracle, and a Rescue in Shark-infested Waters also known as Sharknado. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)