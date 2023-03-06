Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Comite Task Force Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Members of the Comite Task Force and State Legislature tour the project site on March 2, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875500
    VIRIN: 230302-A-EV636-195
    Filename: DOD_109493876
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comite Task Force Tour, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Comite

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT