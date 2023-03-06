Netherlands, France, and Côte d'Ivoire, hit the range at night

Netherlands and French Soldiers discuss shooting techniques with Ivorian Soldiers as part of night vision shooting at a 400m training range during Flintlock near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 4, 2023. The U.S. Department of Defense leverages military exercise such as Flintlock to train, equip, assist and advise partner nations through activities including, but not limited to: military information sharing; communications systems interoperability; joint, combined, and multinational exercises enhancing cooperation; countering extremist ideology; sustaining regional operations; and building upon mutual military professionalism and accountability. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 14:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875497
|VIRIN:
|230304-F-MI374-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109493837
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ABIDJAN, CI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
