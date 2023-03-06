Netherlands, France, and Côte d'Ivoire, hit the range at night

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Netherlands and French Soldiers discuss shooting techniques with Ivorian Soldiers as part of night vision shooting at a 400m training range during Flintlock near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 4, 2023. The U.S. Department of Defense leverages military exercise such as Flintlock to train, equip, assist and advise partner nations through activities including, but not limited to: military information sharing; communications systems interoperability; joint, combined, and multinational exercises enhancing cooperation; countering extremist ideology; sustaining regional operations; and building upon mutual military professionalism and accountability. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)