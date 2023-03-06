Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Netherlands, France, and Côte d'Ivoire, hit the range at night

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    03.04.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Netherlands and French Soldiers discuss shooting techniques with Ivorian Soldiers as part of night vision shooting at a 400m training range during Flintlock near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 4, 2023. The U.S. Department of Defense leverages military exercise such as Flintlock to train, equip, assist and advise partner nations through activities including, but not limited to: military information sharing; communications systems interoperability; joint, combined, and multinational exercises enhancing cooperation; countering extremist ideology; sustaining regional operations; and building upon mutual military professionalism and accountability. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875497
    VIRIN: 230304-F-MI374-1002
    Filename: DOD_109493837
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ABIDJAN, CI 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Netherlands, France, and Côte d'Ivoire, hit the range at night, by TSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT