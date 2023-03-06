Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Statement of Hon. Robert P. Storch, Inspector General, Department of Defense for the hearing of "Oversight of U.S. Military Support to Ukraine"

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Whitfield 

    DoD Office of Inspector General

    Hon. Robert P. Storch, Inspector General, Department of Defense gives his opening statement to the House Armed Services Committee for the hearing of "Oversight of U.S. Military Support to Ukraine".

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 14:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875490
    VIRIN: 230228-D-JV081-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109493788
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Statement of Hon. Robert P. Storch, Inspector General, Department of Defense for the hearing of "Oversight of U.S. Military Support to Ukraine", by SSG Christopher Whitfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inspector General

