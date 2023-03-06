Côte d'Ivoire, Ivorian Soldiers practice troop movement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875486" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ivorian Special Forces Soldiers practice troop movement while entering an unknown site during Flintlock near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 4, 2023. The United States is committed to supporting partners in combatting violent extremists and malign actors by contributing to partner security, civil administration, economic growth, military training, education, health, and other needs when appropriate. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)