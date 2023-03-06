Côte d'Ivoire, Ivorian Soldiers practice troop movement

Ivorian Special Forces Soldiers practice troop movement while entering an unknown site during Flintlock near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 4, 2023. The United States is committed to supporting partners in combatting violent extremists and malign actors by contributing to partner security, civil administration, economic growth, military training, education, health, and other needs when appropriate. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875486
|VIRIN:
|230304-F-MI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109493701
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|ABIDJAN, CI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
