Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Côte d'Ivoire, Ivorian Soldiers practice troop movement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    03.04.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Ivorian Special Forces Soldiers practice troop movement while entering an unknown site during Flintlock near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, March 4, 2023. The United States is committed to supporting partners in combatting violent extremists and malign actors by contributing to partner security, civil administration, economic growth, military training, education, health, and other needs when appropriate. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875486
    VIRIN: 230304-F-MI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_109493701
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: ABIDJAN, CI 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Côte d'Ivoire, Ivorian Soldiers practice troop movement, by TSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT