Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VING Women's History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    03.02.2023

    Video by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    The Virgin Islands National Guard celebrates our women warriors who are empowered to make an impact across the Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875481
    VIRIN: 230302-A-JK506-938
    Filename: DOD_109493648
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: VI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING Women's History Month, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    celebrate
    Virgin Islands National Guard
    VING
    Women's History Month 2023
    WHM 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT