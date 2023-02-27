Sisters in Arms

Private First Class Julia Sanchez and Private Maria Sanchez are two sisters of seven siblings. The Sanchez sisters faced the struggles and hardships of training side by side every day during the thirteen weeks of recruit training. The shared experience created a bigger bond between the two siblings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay A. Correa)
