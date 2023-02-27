Sisters in Arms

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Private First Class Julia Sanchez and Private Maria Sanchez are two sisters of seven siblings. The Sanchez sisters faced the struggles and hardships of training side by side every day during the thirteen weeks of recruit training. The shared experience created a bigger bond between the two siblings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay A. Correa)