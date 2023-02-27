Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sisters in Arms

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Private First Class Julia Sanchez and Private Maria Sanchez are two sisters of seven siblings. The Sanchez sisters faced the struggles and hardships of training side by side every day during the thirteen weeks of recruit training. The shared experience created a bigger bond between the two siblings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay A. Correa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 11:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875477
    VIRIN: 230211-M-LU593-1001
    Filename: DOD_109493554
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sisters in Arms, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD Parris Island
    Lima Company
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Pvt. Maria Sanchez
    PFC Julia Sanchez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT