Basic Warrior Training Day Movement Course

Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 16, 2021.
BWT is a one week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and rifle maneuvers.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 11:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875475
|VIRIN:
|230216-M-AK974-914
|Filename:
|DOD_109493542
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
