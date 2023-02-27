Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Warrior Training Day Movement Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 16, 2021.

    BWT is a one week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and rifle maneuvers.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875475
    VIRIN: 230216-M-AK974-914
    Filename: DOD_109493542
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    security
    obstacles
    patrol
    MCRDPI
    combat glide
    sweep sweep pull

