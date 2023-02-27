Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Sarah Linthacum, the suicide prevention program manager at the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, talks about Suicide Awareness Month on Sept. 1, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 10:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 875473
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-UP142-050
    Filename: DOD_109493514
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 

