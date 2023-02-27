Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 1: Putting People First

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    From Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters in San Diego, this podcast is a candid conversation about the programs that create an environment where people can grow and thrive, doing their best work every day.

    Setting the stage for the series, the first guest is NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope, where he discusses NAVWAR’s Human Capital Strategy and the command’s approach to taking care of people, so they can take care of business.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 08:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 875459
    VIRIN: 230306-N-GC965-409
    Filename: DOD_109493166
    Length: 00:20:32
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 1: Putting People First, by PO1 Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    employee engagement
    NAVWAR
    human capital strategy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT