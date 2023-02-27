From Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters in San Diego, this podcast is a candid conversation about the programs that create an environment where people can grow and thrive, doing their best work every day.
Setting the stage for the series, the first guest is NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope, where he discusses NAVWAR’s Human Capital Strategy and the command’s approach to taking care of people, so they can take care of business.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 08:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|875459
|VIRIN:
|230306-N-GC965-409
|Filename:
|DOD_109493166
|Length:
|00:20:32
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 1: Putting People First, by PO1 Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT