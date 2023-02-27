Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is Flintlock?

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    03.05.2023

    Video by Sgt. Ashlind House 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Ivorian Soldiers demonstrate clearing procedures alongside U.S. partners forces during the first week of Flintlock, March 1-5, 2023, near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Flintlock provides an opportunity, along with other U.S. military-hosted events, for African nations to share their strategies and best practices to accelerate the collective ability to adapt and overcome the terrorist threat. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashlind House)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 08:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875458
    VIRIN: 230305-A-BW912-3001
    Filename: DOD_109493164
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CI

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

