    Clean Copy of 230301-VIC_AFNE_Kenya construction

    KENYA

    02.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Sterilized version of the AFNE news package about a construction site in Kenya Feb. 21, 2023, during exercise Justified Accord 23.

    Interview:
    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Xavier Rua, SETAF-AF Facilities & construction group

    Justified Accord, led by SETAF-AF, is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. This multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert

    Location: KE

    Africa
    Kenya
    AFN Vicenza
    SETAF-AF
    StrongerTogethe
    r JustifiedAccord

