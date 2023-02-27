Clean Copy of 230301-VIC_AFNE_Kenya construction

Sterilized version of the AFNE news package about a construction site in Kenya Feb. 21, 2023, during exercise Justified Accord 23.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Xavier Rua, SETAF-AF Facilities & construction group
Justified Accord, led by SETAF-AF, is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. This multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.
