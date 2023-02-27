sterilized version of 1 minute AFNE news package about exercise Silver Falcon 23.
Interview:
Kyprios Stratiotis, Cyprus National Guard
On camera comments:
Major General Jessica Meyeraan, EUCOM J7
Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.
This work, Clean Copy 230301-VIC_AFNE_Silver Falcon overview, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
