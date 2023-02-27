1 minute AFNE news package about the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducting an interoperability exercise with the USNS Carson City.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 07:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875450
|VIRIN:
|230209-A-IP596-985
|Filename:
|DOD_109493099
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 230302-VIC_AFNE_USNS Carson City, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT