    230302-VIC_AFNE_USNS Carson City

    ITALY

    02.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1 minute AFNE news package about the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducting an interoperability exercise with the USNS Carson City.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 07:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875450
    VIRIN: 230209-A-IP596-985
    Filename: DOD_109493099
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230302-VIC_AFNE_USNS Carson City, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Navy
    AFN Vicenza
    SkySoldiers
    USNS Carson City

