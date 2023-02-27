230301-VIC_AFNE_Kenya construction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFNE news package on Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Xavier Rua conducting a site inspection of a construction site in Kenya Feb. 21, 2023, during exercise Justified Accord 23.



Justified Accord, led by SETAF-AF, is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa. This multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.



(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)