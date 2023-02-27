The Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), are operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR) and U.S. European Commanders part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Bourgeois)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 07:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|875433
|VIRIN:
|230227-M-GU107-1999
|Filename:
|DOD_109492875
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Humanitarian Aid for the People of Türkiye Pt. 3, by Sgt James Bourgeois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT