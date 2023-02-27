Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French and U.S. soldiers train together during WAKRI 2023

    DJIBOUTI

    02.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Leveille 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    French and U.S. Forces participate in Exercise WAKRI 23 in Djibouti, Africa, Feb. 21, 2023. WAKRI is an annual French led exercise which strengthens the joint capabilities of French and U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph P. LeVeille)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 06:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875431
    VIRIN: 230203-F-EI268-7001
    Filename: DOD_109492840
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: DJ

    TAGS

    Joint exercise
    AFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    French Army
    Task Force Wolfhound
    WAKRI 23

