Buakaw Performs Wai Khru with U.S. Troops

Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchemak performs a Wai Khru ceremony alongside members of the 82nd Airborne Division, 7th Infantry Division and Royal Thai Soldiers at Camp 31, Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 5, 2023, during Cobra Gold 2023. The Wai Khru is a ritual performed by Muay Thai fighters before a match to show respect to their coaches. During the ceremony, Buakaw exchanged Thai Mangos and Washington apples with Col. J. Todd Burroughs, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Commander, 82nd Airborne Division. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd iteration, demonstrates our ongoing readiness to operate throughout the region in support of allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Ybarra, 7th Infantry Division)