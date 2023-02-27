Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buakaw Performs Wai Khru with U.S. Troops

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.05.2023

    Video by Sgt. Michael Ybarra 

    7th Infantry Division

    Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchemak performs a Wai Khru ceremony alongside members of the 82nd Airborne Division, 7th Infantry Division and Royal Thai Soldiers at Camp 31, Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, March 5, 2023, during Cobra Gold 2023. The Wai Khru is a ritual performed by Muay Thai fighters before a match to show respect to their coaches. During the ceremony, Buakaw exchanged Thai Mangos and Washington apples with Col. J. Todd Burroughs, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Commander, 82nd Airborne Division. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd iteration, demonstrates our ongoing readiness to operate throughout the region in support of allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Ybarra, 7th Infantry Division)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 01:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875426
    VIRIN: 230305-A-JW296-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109492703
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: LOP BURI, TH 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buakaw Performs Wai Khru with U.S. Troops, by SGT Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thailand
    Royal Thai Armed Forces
    Indo-Pacific
    Allied2Win
    CG23
    Cobra Gold 23

