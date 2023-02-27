Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.06.2023

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama community members joined in Army Community Service’s walking tour to the nearby Zama Shrine March 3 to see the thousands of Hina dolls displayed there.
    Additional photos by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division
    #ACS #GoodNeighbors #GirlsFestival

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

