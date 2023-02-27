Cobra Gold 23: Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Demonstration

Service members from eight nations’ armed forces meet with members of the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief demonstration as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2023 at the Disaster Relief Training Center in Chachoengsao province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2023. At the demonstration leaders from participating nations discussed how their nations can combine capabilities in response to regional crises. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 01:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875414
|VIRIN:
|230303-M-OX257-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109492574
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
