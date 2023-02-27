Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 23: Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    03.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Abrey Liggins 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Service members from eight nations’ armed forces meet with members of the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief demonstration as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2023 at the Disaster Relief Training Center in Chachoengsao province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 4, 2023. At the demonstration leaders from participating nations discussed how their nations can combine capabilities in response to regional crises. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 01:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875414
    VIRIN: 230303-M-OX257-0001
    Filename: DOD_109492574
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 23: Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Demonstration, by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    allies
    Cobra Gold
    partners
    Thailand
    CobraGold
    CG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT