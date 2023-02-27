Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: The Prayer Breakfast

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    AFN Kunsan

    Religious leaders gather for prayer breakfast event at Kunsan Air Base, Feb. 24, 2023. The breakfast played a part in the Wolf Leadership Forum an event where past and current Kunsan leadership connected with Airmen.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 18:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875408
    VIRIN: 230306-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_109492328
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: The Prayer Breakfast, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    gathering
    Kunsan Air Base
    food
    spiritual

