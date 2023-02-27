Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 4 boaters near Dauphin Island, Alabama

    LA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard rescue crews along with Alabama Marine Resources rescue four boaters from vessel taking on water March 5, 2023, near Dauphin Island, Alabama. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call from a commercial fishing vessel reporting their vessel was taking on water with four people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875407
    VIRIN: 230305-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_109492286
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 4 boaters near Dauphin Island, Alabama, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    District 8
    Station Dauphin Island

