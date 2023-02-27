Coast Guard rescue crews along with Alabama Marine Resources rescue four boaters from vessel taking on water March 5, 2023, near Dauphin Island, Alabama. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call from a commercial fishing vessel reporting their vessel was taking on water with four people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2023 18:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875407
|VIRIN:
|230305-G-G0108-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109492286
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 4 boaters near Dauphin Island, Alabama, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT