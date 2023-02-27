Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue 4 boaters near Dauphin Island, Alabama

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard rescue crews along with Alabama Marine Resources rescue four boaters from vessel taking on water March 5, 2023, near Dauphin Island, Alabama. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call from a commercial fishing vessel reporting their vessel was taking on water with four people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)