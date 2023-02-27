Maj. Gen. William Holt II, Air University vice commander, and Col. Christopher Ledford, 42nd Mission Support Group commander, salute as Air Force One arrives on Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., March 5, 2023. President Joe Biden visited Alabama to commemorate the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. On March 7, 1965, civil rights demonstrators marched from Selma to Montgomery. As the marchers crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, they were stopped and beaten by state troopers. The day became known as Bloody Sunday.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2023 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875405
|VIRIN:
|230305-F-JE861-584
|Filename:
|DOD_109492155
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden visits Alabama for Bloody Sunday 58th Anniversary, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT