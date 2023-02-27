President Biden visits Alabama for Bloody Sunday 58th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. William Holt II, Air University vice commander, and Col. Christopher Ledford, 42nd Mission Support Group commander, salute as Air Force One arrives on Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., March 5, 2023. President Joe Biden visited Alabama to commemorate the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. On March 7, 1965, civil rights demonstrators marched from Selma to Montgomery. As the marchers crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, they were stopped and beaten by state troopers. The day became known as Bloody Sunday.