    President Biden visits Alabama for Bloody Sunday 58th Anniversary

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. William Holt II, Air University vice commander, and Col. Christopher Ledford, 42nd Mission Support Group commander, salute as Air Force One arrives on Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., March 5, 2023. President Joe Biden visited Alabama to commemorate the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. On March 7, 1965, civil rights demonstrators marched from Selma to Montgomery. As the marchers crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, they were stopped and beaten by state troopers. The day became known as Bloody Sunday.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875405
    VIRIN: 230305-F-JE861-584
    Filename: DOD_109492155
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, President Biden visits Alabama for Bloody Sunday 58th Anniversary, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    President
    President of the United States
    POTUS
    Biden
    Air Force One
    Marine One

