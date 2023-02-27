A B-Roll package showcasing some of the aircraft seen at HFTC 2023 at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., March 5, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2023 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875402
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-BS488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109492001
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023, by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT