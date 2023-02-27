Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    A B-Roll package showcasing some of the aircraft seen at HFTC 2023 at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., March 5, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875402
    VIRIN: 230303-F-BS488-1001
    Filename: DOD_109492001
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023, by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Planes
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan
    Aircraft
    Air Force
    HFTC

