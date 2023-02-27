Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard Best Soldier Ceremony

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Video by Pfc. Alexander Helman 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers who competed in the state's Best Warrior Competition receive accolades for their hard work. FLNG soldiers displayed their strength, endurance, and fortitude during the event, culminating in the awards that they earned. (U.S Army Video by Spc. Alexander Helman)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 12:19
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 

