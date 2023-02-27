Florida National Guard Best Soldier Ceremony

Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers who competed in the state's Best Warrior Competition receive accolades for their hard work. FLNG soldiers displayed their strength, endurance, and fortitude during the event, culminating in the awards that they earned. (U.S Army Video by Spc. Alexander Helman)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2023 12:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875394
|VIRIN:
|230305-A-LB058-576
|Filename:
|DOD_109491656
|Length:
|00:08:42
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
