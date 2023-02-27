Florida National Guard Best Soldier Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers who competed in the state's Best Warrior Competition receive accolades for their hard work. FLNG soldiers displayed their strength, endurance, and fortitude during the event, culminating in the awards that they earned. (U.S Army Video by Spc. Alexander Helman)