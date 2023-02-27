Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ghana, Netherlands conduct climbing and rappelling training

    GHANA

    03.04.2023

    Video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Forces from the Ghanaian Special Boat Service are mentored by Netherland Special Forces in practicing climbing and rappelling during Unit Leading Procedures training as part of Flintlock in Volta, Ghana, March 4, 2023. Flintlock is an exercise focused on improving military interoperability and fostering cross-border collaboration. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 04:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GH

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Flintlock
    Flintlock23

