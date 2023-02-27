Ghana, Netherlands conduct climbing and rappelling training

Forces from the Ghanaian Special Boat Service are mentored by Netherland Special Forces in practicing climbing and rappelling during Unit Leading Procedures training as part of Flintlock in Volta, Ghana, March 4, 2023. Flintlock is an exercise focused on improving military interoperability and fostering cross-border collaboration. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)
|03.04.2023
|03.06.2023 04:46
|B-Roll
|875390
|230304-A-UN767-1041
|DOD_109491474
|00:00:53
|GH
|1
|1
