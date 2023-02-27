Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cutlass Express 23 Opening Ceremony

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    03.05.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Dan Farrell 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    B-Roll of the Cutlass Express opening ceremony in Djibouti, Djibouti on Mar. 5, 2023. Cutlass Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement techniques, promote safety and security in the Western Indian Ocean, and increase interoperability between participating nations. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 04:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875382
    VIRIN: 230305-Z-D0475-1001
    Filename: DOD_109491331
    Length: 00:06:55
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Djibouti
    NAVAF
    6th Fleet
    US Navy
    CJTF-HOA
    Cutlass Express 23

