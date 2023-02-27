Cutlass Express 23 Opening Ceremony

B-Roll of the Cutlass Express opening ceremony in Djibouti, Djibouti on Mar. 5, 2023. Cutlass Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement techniques, promote safety and security in the Western Indian Ocean, and increase interoperability between participating nations. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 04:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875382
|VIRIN:
|230305-Z-D0475-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109491331
|Length:
|00:06:55
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
