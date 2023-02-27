Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior leaders from ten nations’ armed forces participate in the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar during Exercise Cobra Gold in Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2023. At the seminar, senior leaders from participating nations discussed their approaches to climate change and its impact on their region. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)