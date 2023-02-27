Senior leaders from ten nations’ armed forces participate in the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar during Exercise Cobra Gold in Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2023. At the seminar, senior leaders from participating nations discussed their approaches to climate change and its impact on their region. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 01:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875381
|VIRIN:
|230301-N-CH260-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109491034
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar, by PO3 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
