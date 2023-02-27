Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    03.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Senior leaders from ten nations’ armed forces participate in the Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar during Exercise Cobra Gold in Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2023. At the seminar, senior leaders from participating nations discussed their approaches to climate change and its impact on their region. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kassandra Alanis) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 01:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875381
    VIRIN: 230301-N-CH260-1001
    Filename: DOD_109491034
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 23: Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Senior Leader Seminar, by PO3 Kassandra Alanis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Cobra Gold 23
    HADR Senior Leader Seminar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT