Cobra Gold 23: Attack Drills

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines and Royal Thai Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment conduct attack drills during Exercise Cobra Gold at Chanthaburi Province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 1, 2023. Cobra Gold focuses on the exchange of concepts between participating nations to increase interoperability in the event of crises. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)
|03.05.2023
|03.05.2023 01:42
